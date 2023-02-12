TMC leader Kajal Sheikh raises question on party’s MLA

TMC leader Anubrata Mondal | IANS

Birbhum: TMC leader Kajal Sheikh on Sunday alleged that despite TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee’s instruction the core committee meeting is not being held.

“The Chief Minister had said to hold a core committee meeting and had asked the party leaders to be in the party office. Our party MLA Bikash Roychowdhury said the party is functioning the way Birbhum TMC president Anubrata Mondal had said. Maybe Bikash talks with Mondal even when he is in jail,” questioned Sheikh.

Nullifying the allegation of Sheikh, Roychowdhury said that Mondal had made TMC strong in Birbhum.

“Whatever Kajal Sheikh had said is not true. The truth is TMC is strongest in Birbhum and Mondal made the party strong here,” said Roychowdhury.

It may be noted that Kajal Sheikh is a rival of Anubrata Mondal and in the recent visit of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Birbhum Kajal was brought in the core committee.

BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said that no one should be surprised if Mondal is running the party from jail.

“The central agency is trying to take Mondal to Tihar jail for further probing. It is no surprise that Mondal is running the party from jail as he is still TMC Birbhum district president,” slammed Bhattacharya.

