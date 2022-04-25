TMC leader Anubrata Mondal writes to CBI, asks for time till May 21

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal, who had skipped CBI’s summons in cattle smuggling scam six times and over alleged involvement in post-poll violence twice, on Monday wrote a letter to CBI asking for time till May 21.

According to a close aide of Mondal, in his letter citing ill health, he asked CBI to give him time till May 21.

“In case the CBI officials want to quiz him can visit his Kolkata’s residence in Chinar Park as he is unable to visit the CBI headquarters due to ill health,” said the close aide of Anubrata.

Meanwhile, BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh said that if Mondal goes to jail he will be saved.

“A sense is coming that Anubrata Mondal may die and his life can be saved if he goes to jail,” said Ghosh.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Shantanu Sen, however, said a case should be filed against Ghosh’s comment.

No sooner did TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal get released from hospital on April 21 late evening, CBI on Saturday summoned him once again and wanted to quiz him over his alleged involvement in the cattle smuggling scam.

According to CBI sources, a second summons was also sent to Mondal over post-poll violence and sixth on Mondal’s alleged involvement in cattle smuggling scam.

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 10:40 PM IST