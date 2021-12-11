TMC launches ‘Griha Lakshmi’ scheme in Goa, to give Rs 5000 to women if voted to power

Kolkata: All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday announced that if voted to power in Goa then they will start 'Griha Lakshmi' scheme where every senior woman member of family will be given Rs 5000 every month.

Addressing a press conference in Panaji, TMC MP and Goa in-charge Mahua Moitra said that if voted to power the TMC will work for the benefit of all the women in Goa.

“TMC believes in making women self dependent. Every senior woman of every household will be given Rs 5000 every month under the Griha Lakshmi scheme. The Griha Laxmi scheme will cost the government approximately Rs 1500-2000 crore, which is 6-8 percent of the state budget. In West Bengal, under Lakshmir Bhandar scheme every woman after a certain age is given Rs 500,” said Mahua.

Taking to Twitter, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee said, “I am delighted to announce the #GrihaLaxmiCard, our solemn promise to financially empower the women of every Goan household. Under this, an assured monthly income support of ₹5,000/month (₹60,000 yearly) will be provided to every family in Goa.”

BJP West Bengal vice president Jay Prakash Majumdar said that the women of West Bengal should protest as the TMC government is ‘fooling’ the women here.

“Firstly, the TMC government should not put Goa into debt as they have done in West Bengal. Bengal women should fight back as for votes TMC Supremo said that she is the daughter of West Bengal and when it comes to doles, the women of Goa will be more benefitted,” slammed Majumdar.

TMC MP Saugata Roy said that each states’ demography and population is different and women in West Bengal also enjoy benefits of schemes like ‘Kanyashree’ and ‘Swasthya Sathi’.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 08:52 PM IST