'TMC lacks principles, party limited to aunt and nephew', says BJP chief JP Nadda | Twitter/@BJP4India

Kolkata: BJP national president JP Nadda while taking part in a party meeting at National Library asked the party workers to work hard to establish BJP in West Bengal.

“We are the torch bearers in Bengal. Nothing is permanent in politics. Those who used to tell me I didn’t know about the revolution 40 years back I used to tell them that they didn’t know what evolution is. BJP has leaders and works with principle but TMC lacks principle and the party is limited only to aunt and nephew,” said Nadda. He also mentioned that most of the regional parties have become limited to families.

Slamming the Trinamool Congress government, Nadda instructed the party workers to inform people of the state that the state government ‘renames’ and ‘uses’ the schemes of the BJP-led Central government.

“From Awas yojana to Nirmal Bharat, all schemes started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi are used in Bengal but with change in name. The BJP cadres should inform people of the reality,” said the BJP national president, adding that BJP will win over Bengal ‘democratically’.

Taking further potshots at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s comment that the Central government is not giving 100 days of work money, Nadda claimed that Mamata government didn’t give any ‘details’ of where the money is needed.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ready to give money but the Bengal government for the last three years didn’t give any details of where the money is needed and where which money is being spent. Out of several developmental programmes undertaken by the Central government, Bengal is also benefitted,” added Nadda.

The BJP national president also claimed that he wants Bengal to ‘rediscover’ its hidden treasure and also said that Bengal tops the list in several atrocities.

Nadda also praised Modi for bringing two vaccines of COVID-19 within nine months of the pandemic.

Ahead of Nadda's speech, BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh said that soon the BJP will start a survey to find out the constituencies where the BJP didn’t get votes or got minimum votes.

“All the MPs will choose 100 booths under their constituencies and will form a team of 30 people where the survey will be done. The MLAs will also take certain booths under their constituencies to ascertain where the saffron camp didn’t get votes or got less votes,” said Ghosh.