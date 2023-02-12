'TMC is tola bazi, mafia, corruption and CM does nirmamta': BJP president JP Nadda

BJP chief JP Nadda | File

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Sunday claimed that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal means “Tola bazi, mafia, money laundering and corruption and cut money”.

Corruption is in every sphere in Bengal under the TMC regime, Nadda alleged at two rallies in Burdwan’s Purbasthali and Midnapore’s Ramnagar. “The chief minister’s name is Mamata but she does ‘nirmamta’. From SSC recruitment to recruitment in other jobs, corruption is there in every sphere. BJP will end the jungle raj of TMC,” he said.

'Massive irregularities' in PM Awas Yojana

Nadda alleged “irregularities” in the PM Awas Yojana and said TMC workers who have two-three storey buildings are also getting the benefits of the scheme.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is spending several crores of rupees for the development of Bengal as there is a saying that what Bengal thinks today the country thinks tomorrow. On December 30, when Modi lost his mother, after the last rite he started serving Bharat Mata under PMAY. Mamata changed the name of the scheme and massive irregularities are there in the state,” the BJP national president said.

WB tops list of atrocities against women

Nadda also alleged that West Bengal, despite having a woman chief minister, “tops” the list in terms of atrocities against women.

TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee said that the BJP should counter TMC democratically. “The alliance between the Congress and CPI(M) is known to everyone. BJP also has a hidden alliance with them. They should defeat TMC democratically and then talk about corruption in the state. In the 2021 Assembly election, the BJP used Pegasus despite losing the poll. It is a shame for them. They should find candidates for the rural polls,” Banerjee said.

