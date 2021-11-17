'TMC is scared of CBI and ED': Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari after party moves privilege motion moved against central agencies' officials

After a privilege motion was moved against two officials of the CBI and ED in West Bengal Assembly on Wednesday for allegedly lowering the dignity of the Speaker's chair while arresting three TMC MLAs in connection with the Narada sting case without intimating him, leader of opposition Suvendhi Adhikari said the motion has been passed with a voice vote in assembly and sent to the privilege committee where it will see strong opposition by BJP members.

While talking to the reporters, the BJP leader said that Trinamool Congress is scared of CBI and ED because they are involved in almost all the scams.

Moving the motion, TMC MLA and minister Tapas Roy said that three ruling party legislators Firhad Hakim, Madan Mitra and Subrata Mukherjee were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) earlier this year in connection with the Narada case but neither was permission sought from Speaker Biman Banerjee nor was he intimated.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also filed the chargesheet against the trio.

The privilege motion has been passed with a voice vote in West Bengal Assembly & sent to the privilege committee where it will see strong opposition by BJP members. TMC is scared of CBI & ED because they are involved in almost all the scams: Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari https://t.co/iSUkuvvMnj pic.twitter.com/NaxD2jx5ec — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2021

Earlier in the day, the BJP MLAs staged a walkout in the assemble after Speaker Biman Banerjee refused to admit a series of adjournment motions moved by the opposition parties over a host of issues, including the reduction in duty on liquor while ignoring taxes on fuel.

Reading out one of the adjournment motions, BJP's Asansol South MLA Agnimitra Paul said duty on liquor has been reduced in the state, but the government did not decrease the VAT on petrol and diesel.

BJP's Siliguri MLA Sankar Ghosh moved an adjournment motion over post-poll violence in the state. Another motion was moved over the unemployment situation in the state.

As the speaker refused to admit the adjournment motions, the BJP MLAs trooped into the Well, shouting slogans against the Mamata Banerjee-led government. Amid the din, they walked out of the House.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 05:03 PM IST