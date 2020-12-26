TMC has no discipline now: Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata

Former West Bengal transport minister and a new inductee to the saffron camp Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday said he is ashamed for his long association with the ruling TMC. At a felicitation programme at BJP’s election office in Hastings, Adhikari said the ruling Trinamool Congress has become a ‘company’ from a political party.

"The political party I had been associated with earlier has no discipline now. It has turned into a company from a party. I am ashamed of having associated with the party for 21 years,' claimed Adhikari. Adhikari claimed West Bengal needs the guidance of PM Modi, the state will be more developed if the same party as that at the Centre forms the govt in Bengal.

"I am once again saying that if BJP forms the government in West Bengal then the state will flourish and economic growth will be rampant. I would like to thank our Home Minister Amit Shahji for accepting us on the land of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar,” the ex-minister said.