TMC govt turned WB into a police state, will act if Constitution not protected: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor, Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said that the TMC government has turned West Bengal into a "police state".

He also said that he would be forced to "look at" Article 154 of the Constitution, as his office has been ignored for long by the ruling party.

Dhankar also wrote a letter to the CM stating that the government is shielding the West Bengal DGP Virendra.

Earlier, the Governor had criticised DGP Virendra for being irresponsible and callous in his response to a letter. The DGP had given a two line reply which irked the Governor. He also said that the police personnel are working as cadres of the ruling TMC.

In addition to the letter, the Governor in a press conference on Monday said, “Mamata Banerjee is justifying the actions of DGP, vindicated that the government is on police crutches . I asked the DGP why the police failed to protect the lives of the people and their property. What is wrong if the governor wants DGP to elaborate the lawlessness in the state? Political killings, syndicates, syndicates are on free run, situation has become explosive. Maoists are raising their heads. The CM is playing on the front foot to oppose that governor can’t ask DGP? Madam CM I do not agree with you as the Constitution doesn’t allow me to agree.”

Mamata had written a nine page letter to the Governor on Saturday. "I was extremely upset, anguished and disillusioned on reading your captioned letter and the note addressed to the Director General of Police which was placed before me, as well as to see your Twitter post regarding the same.” read her letter.

The West Bengal Governor and Chief Minister have been at loggerheads time and again on various issues, more so on law and order. With less than a year for the state Assembly elections, the TMC is doing whatever they can to defend their stance and win the faith of voters to be elected for a third time in power.

(With inputs from PTI)