'TMC govt solely responsible for flood in WB': LoP Suvendu Adhikari writes to PM Modi

Kolkata: Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the alleged misinformation by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the flood situation in West Bengal.

Stating that he was once the irrigation minister of the state and also that he knows about the operation of the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), Suvendu in his letter had made Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee solely responsible for the flood like situation in West Bengal.

“Not just the Central government but even the Government of West Bengal and Government of Jharkhand are equal shareholders (one third) of DVC. Release of water by DVC is monitored by Damodar Valley River Regulation Committee (DVRR) where Chief Engineers of Irrigation and Water Resources Development of the government of West Bengal are also informed,” read the letter.

Suvendu also wrote that DVC had informed the West Bengal government before releasing water from the dams.