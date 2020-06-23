TMC expresses dissent as Modi govt hikes fuel prices for 17th time in a row

Education minister Partha Chatterjee tweeted, “And yet again, Narendra Modi ji unleashes a new planned disaster on his dear countrymen. Since 2014, the duties on petrol and diesel have seen a rise of nearly 247.89% and 794.10% respectively. Yes, you read that right and no, Narendra Modi ji does not care.”

"When all of us are fighting a pandemic together, Narendra Modi Ji decided to throw another challenge at us by hiking the oil prices. Is this some game for the citizens of the country where you keep increasing the difficulty level with each passing day? #ModiBabuPetrolBekabu," read Cabinet Minister Chandrima Bhattacharjee’s tweet.

Bhattacharjee added, "COVID crisis- Failed Governance -Indo-China standoff -Surrender -Unprecedented petrol and diesel price -Radio silence Modiji, your way of ''caring'' is scaring us."

Petrol prices were hiked by 20 paise per litre and diesel by 55 paise on Tuesday. This comes after oil companies increased rates taking the cumulative increase to Rs 8.5 per litre for petrol and Rs 10.01 per litre for diesel.

The fuel hike comes amidst the COVID-19 crisis and the lockdown which has trigged pay cuts and job losses. There has been considerable inflation for food commodities like vegetables, fruits, meat and fish, making it difficult for the common man.