TMC exodus continues: Minister Bachchu Hansda, MLA Gouri Shankar Dutta join BJP after being denied poll ticket

Kolkata: The exodus from the ruling Trinamool Congress remained unabated as a Minister and a sitting MLA defected to the BJP ahead of the Assembly polls, the first phase of which is scheduled on March 27.

Bachchu Hansda, Minister of State, North Bengal Development along with Gouri Shankar Dutta, sitting MLA Tehatta in Nadia district have defected to the saffron camp under the presence of West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, after both the leaders were denied tickets from the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Along with these two leaders several councillors from different municipalities also joined the saffron camp.

Besides, TMC MP Pratima Mondal’s sister Jayashree Mondal along with Bengali actor Bonny Sengupta also joined the BJP. Notably, Bonny’s close aide Koushani Mukherjee recently has joined TMC and is also contesting the polls from the Krishnanagar Uttar seat.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier this week, five TMC sitting MLAs, including four-time Satgachia MLA Sonali Guha, Sibpur MLA Jatu Lahiri and Singur MLA Rabindranath Bhattacharya had switched over to the BJP after they were dropped by the ruling party from its candidate list.

Speaking at the joining, the defected leader Bachchu Hansda said that he was not being able to work in TMC for which he had decided to defect to the BJP.