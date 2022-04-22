Delhi: TMC delegation stopped from entering riot-hit Jahangirpuri by police

Police stopped five-member Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegations, including TMKC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Satabdi Roy, Sajhda Ahmed, Arpita Ghosh and Aparupa Poddar, from entering Jahangirpuri at the national capital where communal tensions erupted recently.

The TMC delegation was first ‘misled’ and ‘stopped’ by the police and was not allowed to visit the mosque where the communal violence had broken out while a procession was being taken out on Hanuman Jayanti on April 16 here.

According to TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, the Jahangirpuri area is Bengali dominated place and also before the police had stopped them, they had entered the house of one Manjira BiBi, who claimed that the residents of the area were deprived of food and water.

“The children are afraid to go to school and the residents are not receiving water and food. The condition of the people here is critical. We will inform everything to our party supremo Mamata Banerjee and the next call will be taken by her,” said Kakoli.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Satabdi Roy said that the police initially ‘misled and stopped’ them. “The police initially told us to take another route to reach the mosque which was demolished by the BJP last Wednesday. When we entered the route proposed by them, even then the police didn’t allow us to enter our destination,” added the actor-turned-politician.

It can be noted that while speaking at the closing ceremony of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also claimed that she believes in ‘unity’.

“We do not want to bulldoze, we do not want to divide. We want to unite the people,” Mamata was heard saying.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, the TMC leaders posted a picture of Ansar Sheikh, one of the prime accused in the case related to the communal violence in North Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on April 16 and claimed that Sheikh is close to BJP leaders.

Senior AITC leader and West Bengal Industries Minister Partha Chatterjee said the priority for the police should be to ensure justice.

“The perpetrators must be adequately punished! Here, we see how Ansar has been closely associated with BJP leaders. Let’s not have a one-track mind,” Chatterjee tweeted.

Bidhannagar MLA Sujit Bose meanwhile claimed that ensuring justice was the priority for Trinamool Congress. “Ansar could be a repeat offender. He has been seen with people from BJP as well... Let’s not misplace our priorities!” Bose wrote on social media.

As many as eight police personnel and a civilian had sustained injuries in the communal clashes that took place on April 16 in Delhi's Jahagirpuri. Delhi Police, on Sunday, arrested 35-year-old Sheikh for his role in the clashes.

