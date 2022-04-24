TMC delegation slams BJP govt over Prayagraj incident, says 'crimes in holy city of UP should stop'

A day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had constituted a five members committee to inspect the Prayagraj incident, the fact finding committee slammed the BJP led government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and claimed that the people of the country will give a befitting reply in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Talking to the media, TMC leader Dola Sen asked why the culprits weren't taken into custody and why the Prime Minister didn’t give CBI probe in the incident.

“Both Prime Minister and Yogi Adityanath make tall talks and don’t keep their promises. The people of the country will give them a befitting answer during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Prime Minister should give a written statement about this incident,” said Dola.

Dola also claimed that the crimes in the ‘holy’ city of UP should ‘stop’.

According to a statement released by Trinamool Congress, the TMC also demanded a statement from both PM Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

“Our leaders visited Khevraj (Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh) today to meet the grieving family members who had to go through this heart-wrenching trauma because of the incompetence of BJP's Adityanath-led govt in Uttar Pradesh. No one should go through such pain & ordeal but the UP govt. don't care. Where are the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and National Commission for Women (NCW)? We demand answers from PM Modi and CM Adityanath. Why are they silent?” read the letter.

TMC national spokesperson Saket Gokhale said, “We are here to ensure that the family gets justice. We will do everything that we can to ensure that the yogi government cannot bury this under the pretext of an international conspiracy.”

The fact finding committee comprising Mamata Bala Thakur, Dola Sen, Saket Gokhale, Uma Soren and Lalitesh Tripathi.

Slamming the TMC fact finding committee Bengal BJP president Sukanata Majumdar said that culprits will be punished and also that no BJP leaders or cadres are involved behind the crime.

“We are confident that there will be no BJP leaders or cadres involved in this crime. The culprits will be punished. In Bogtui and other places TMC people are involved behind the crimes in Bengal,” stated Majumdar.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 09:36 PM IST