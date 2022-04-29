TMC delegation meets NHRC over Prayagraj killings

Kolkata: A three-member TMC delegation on Friday met the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) over the Prayagraj incident.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen got into verbal brawl with NHRC officials after they spoke about violence in Bengal.

“During the introduction, a senior NHRC officer after learning that I am from Kolkata claimed that there is violence in Bengal. We all know that NHRC is an independent body but such comments are not acceptable,” said Dola.

Taking further potshots at the NHRC, the TMC leader also claimed that the NHRC despite having a paper complaint about the Prayagraj issue didn’t take ‘suo-moto’ cognizance of the case.

“Instead of talking action in the Prayagraj issue where even a two-year-old girl was raped, they are speaking about Bengal. Even though we didn’t come with the Bengal issue they spoke about Bengal,” said the TMC Rajya Sabha MP, adding that along with a memorandum they have given a pen drive filled with evidence to NHRC.

Slamming the TMC, state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said that TMC is not bothered about the untoward incidents in Bengal.

“No delegation of TMC went to Bogtui village where 10 houses were set on fire. Now they are going to UP. The TMC should not be bothered about UP as Yogi Adityanath can take care,” added Majumdar.

TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh claimed that NHRC is behaving like the BJP cadre.

At a time when TMC visited NHRC, on the other hand, a section of BJP lawyers along with 30 families of deceased BJP workers met President Ram Nath Kovind seeking imposition of Article 355 in Bengal.

“The President had assured us of all help. We have told him how violent Bengal is currently and also that the violence gets increased with the help of state police,” said a lawyer, also mentioning that they will also meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday evening.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 09:03 PM IST