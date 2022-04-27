TMC, CPI(M) slam PM Modi over appeal to reduce VAT on fuel

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress and CPI (M) on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he requested the states to reduce state tax on fuel.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the BJP-led central government should first reduce tax before imposing the same on the states.

“I have given one rupee off from the tax for which I have given up 1500 crore tax on petrol and diesel every month. The state is yet to get at least 97000 crore rupees from the central government and after we get the money, we might give more tax exemptions,” said Mamata.

Earlier this day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had held a virtual meeting with all the Chief Ministers over the fourth wave of the pandemic. During the meeting, the Prime Minister urged both BJP and non-BJP ruled states to reduce state tax on petrol and diesel to ease the burden on the common people.

Slamming the Prime Minister, Mamata claimed that the BJP-led central government gives more money to BJP ruled states than states ruled by the opposition.

“Since 2014 to September last year, the Central government has earned 17 lakh 31 thousand crore rupees from petrol and diesel and now he (PM) is asking the states to reduce taxes,” further mentioned the Chief Minister.

Mamata also alleged that the BJP is running an ‘autocratic rule’ in the country and also that no Chief Ministers were allowed to speak in the meeting.

CPI (M) leader Sujan Chakraborty claimed that through the statement that the states should reduce tax on the prices of petroleum products, BJP is creating ‘disharmony’ in the country.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 11:16 PM IST