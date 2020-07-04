TMC Councillor hospitalised after being shot near Kolkata; investigations underway

On Saturday evening, a Trinamool Congress Councillor was shot in West Bengal's Barrackpore. She has been rushed to a Kolkata hospital for treatment. North Barrackpore Municipality Councillor Champa Das was shot in the leg, police officials said.

Das who had won the polls as an Independent Candidate had later joined the TMC in 2019. She was shot near her residence in the North 24 Parganas district.

"Further investigation is on," a senior police officer said.