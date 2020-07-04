TMC Councillor hospitalised after being shot near Kolkata; investigations underway

On Saturday evening, a Trinamool Congress Councillor was shot in West Bengal's Barrackpore. She has been rushed to a Kolkata hospital for treatment. North Barrackpore Municipality Councillor Champa Das was shot in the leg, police officials said.
Das who had won the polls as an Independent Candidate had later joined the TMC in 2019. She was shot near her residence in the North 24 Parganas district.
"Further investigation is on," a senior police officer said.
There have been several reports of violence and unrest in the state over the last day or so. A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was allegedly hacked to death in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, while an SUCI member's body was found hanging from a tree in the area, police said on Saturday.
Several members of the TMC and SUCI have been admitted to different hospitals with injuries, officials said.
(With inputs from PTI)
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)