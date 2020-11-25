TMC condemns Agnimitra Paul's rape remark, says 'BJP leaders disrespect values of Bengal'

In a statement that has shocked the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, BJP Mahila Morcha leader Agnimitra Paul has made a controversial statement which is literally putting words in Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s mouth.
“Didimoni has said, if you feel for it, go and rape. I have failed to give you jobs so go and rape for entertainment. She has said ‘go rape, I’ll compensate’,” said Agnimitra Paul during an event at East Midnapore district.
A few weeks earlier, Paul had made a comment saying that the prestigious Vishwa Bharati University founded by Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore was used to carry out a sex racket. These comments have irked the TMC yet again.
TMC’s statement read, “From her astounding claims about the Viswa Bharati University campus being used for sex-racket to targeting Bengal Chief Minister supporting rape are not just attempts to malign the state government but also shaming the culture of Bengal. With this, time and again we have seen BJP Bengal leaders disrespecting the values of Bengal.”
Other TMC leaders also lashed out at the BJP leader. TMC MP Nusrat Jahan said through a tweet, “Time & time again we see @BJP4India's ideology manifesting in absolutely appalling forms. @paulagnimitra1, these statements not only disrespects our CM @MamataOfficial, but, disrespects the values of Bengal. Disgusted beyond words! #MahilaBirodhiBJP.”
Another TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh tweeted, “Rapes & murders are on the rise in @BJP4India ruled states, but the President of @BJP4Bengal's Mahila Morcha making such outrageous statements is NOT what we wanted to wake up to on the International Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women. #MahilaBirodhiBJP, indeed!”
“Today is International Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women & I feel ashamed to read that @BJP4Bengal's @paulagnimitra1 has passed such spiteful comments that not only disrespect our Hon'ble CM but also the entire womankind! #MahilaBirodhiBJP,” tweeted State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee.
There has been no official stand by the BJP on Paul’s statement even as TMC is going hammer and tongs against the fashion designer turned politician.
