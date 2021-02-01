TMC coming back to power in Bengal, BJP a gas balloon: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday hit out at the BJP calling it "a gas balloon alive only in the media" and a "washing machine" for those with ill-gotten money.

She said those who have quit TMC and joined BJP have done so to secure the money they have accumulated.

Banerjee said she had already decided not to give them tickets in the coming assembly elections had they stayed on in TMC.

"There is nothing to worry about. The government of 'Ma-Mati-Manush' (TMC slogan) will retain power in the state ... BJP is a gas balloon, alive only in the media. They have money and are using agencies to put up (party) flags on the streets.