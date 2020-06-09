TMC castigates Amit Shah's remark on violence in Bengal, says it's 'scary that he's Home Minister'

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders reacted sharply to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s attack on West Bengal during the virtual Jan Samvad rally. Shah had attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the issue of migrant labourers saying that the latter had insulted them by calling Shramik Special trains as 'corona express'.

TMC MP Derek O'Brien responded by saying it is the Centre that is running the Railways.

“Who runs the Railways? If trains were run properly, lives could have been saved, but migrant workers were transferred like cattle. This is the harsh reality, no planning by Modi and Shah,” said Derek O'Brien.