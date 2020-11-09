'TMC cadres' hands, legs and ribs will be broken...': Dilip Ghosh's comments prompt furious backlash from netizens

BJP's West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh said on Sunday that his party would "restore democracy" in the state if voted to power, warning TMC cadres to mend their ways or they will have to either visit hospital or crematorium. His address at a Haldia rally took a rather horrifying turn as Ghosh proceeded to elaborate on the repercussions that TMC cadres could face if they didn't "mend their ways".

"The assembly polls would not be held with the state police but in the presence of central forces. Those TMC cadres who are yet to mend their ways and are still torturing common people should rectify themselves in the next six months. If they don't, their hands, legs and ribs will be broken and they will have to go to the hospital," Ghosh said. "If they still continue with their mischief, they will have to go to the crematorium," he added.