TMC, BJP spar over COVID-19 vaccination drive, fuel price hike at all-party meeting ahead of Monsoon session of Parliament

New Delhi: During the all-party meeting ahead before the Monsoon session of the Parliament, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) raised a lot of questions against the BJP-led Central government and said it would raise them again during the Parliament session.

Talking to Free Press Journal, TMC MP Sudip Bandhopadhyay said that they had mainly raised issued over the COVID-19 vaccination drive and price hike of the petroleum products.

“There is irregularity of vaccination in West Bengal and several people are still waiting to get their first dose. We want BJP government to give it in writing about their plans and also about what they think over the rise in price of petroleum products. The prices of fuel are dropping in international market and BJP government is constantly raising it. We want these answers and also BJP’s policy over the agitating farmers,” said Sudip.

Another TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said that the TMC will raise question seeking clarification as why is the Central Government not cooperating in maintaining the federal structure.

“People of West Bengal are helpless and the BJP government said that they will vaccinate everyone by December but the way it is operating the demand cannot be met by the said time. We want every clarification,” said Sukhendu.

According to TMC sources, on hearing the demands of the TMC, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for another all-party meet on Tuesday to speak on the issues which the TMC didn’t approve of.

“The TMC demanded the Prime Minister to address the problems in the Parliament and not in a separate all-party meeting. Though no written communication is there on this but several other opposition parties had lent support to TMC,” mentioned the sources.

The sources in Lok Sabha said, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) also took a hint from the TMC and wanted to start Legislative Council in Odisha.

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP MP Arjun Singh said that the saffron camp has planned to agitate both inside and outside the Parliament on the post-poll violence issue in West Bengal.

“There are at least 7000 displaced BJP workers in Delhi. They are unable to return to West Bengal. We will take them and agitate outside the Parliament and the MPs will also agitate inside the Parliament over the devastating post-poll violence,” said Arjun.

According to BJP sources, the central government is ready to pass several bills including several financial bills in the Parliament.