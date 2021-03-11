TMC, BJP delegates meet ECI official, demands probe over 'attack' on Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram

Kolkata: Delegates of both BJP and TMC met West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and urged a proper investigation into the alleged attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram.

The ruling Trinamool Congress delegation consisted of their Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien, Chandrima Bhattacharya, and TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee.

Talking to the media after meeting the CEO, Partha stated that they demanded proper investigation into the alleged attack on TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.

“We want proper investigation into the Nandigram incident. We also condemn the way the state election commission has distanced themselves from the untoward Nandigram incident,” said TMC secretary-general after submitting a complaint copy to the CEO.

Citing a post of a BJP MP on social media that stated ‘aap samajh jayenge, 5 pm ke baad kya hone wala hai’ (you will understand that what will happen after 5 pm), TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien mentioned, “With this post, everyone can understand who have attacked our Supremo. They wrote 5 pm and the attack took place at 6 pm. We condemn this attack and want the truth to come out.”

30 minutes after the ruling TMC delegates left the Election Commission office, the BJP delegation comprising Sabyasachi Dutta and Sisir Bajoria reached to submit a memorandum seeking proper investigation into the Nandigram incident.

“We are shocked to see that the CM was injured while in Nandigram wherein she has alleged that she was pushed by some people. We request that a detailed inquiry,” read BJP's memorandum.

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee, who had visited SSKM hospital, met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and stated that she too demands full inquiry to bring the truth out.

Incidentally, demanding CBI probe, TMC MP Sisir Adhikari said that no one has pushed the Chief Minister and alleged that she is doing ‘drama’.

“Mamata Banerjee is doing drama and no one had pushed her. In order to bring out the truth CBI probe should be ordered,” claimed the father of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

It is pertinent to mention that after an untoward incident in Nandigram, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had sustained several injuries on her left feet, ankle, arm, and shoulder and is admitted to SSKM hospital in Kolkata.