TMC backed RS Candidate's Nomination cancelled

Rajya Sabha Nominations Remain uncontested After TMC Backed Independent Candidate's Nomination Cancelled

Nomination of Trinamool Congress (TMC) backed Independent candidate for the Rajya Sabha from West Bengal, has been cancelled on the grounds that the affidavit he submitted was incomplete. “My nomination was incomplete and I was given a chance to change that before the scrutiny on the 16th of March, which I have done. It is a curable defect and have pleaded for that (to the retuning officer).” said Dinesh Bajaj.

The returning officer cancelled Dinesh Bajaj's nomination on Tuesday, which makes it almost certain to be an uncontested way forward for the TMC and the Left and Congress combined.

Bajaj's name was submitted along with five other names for nomination to the Rajya Sabha from West Bengal. While four names were submitted from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), one has been submitted from the Left and Congress combined.