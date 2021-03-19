TISSNET 2021: Result announcement postponed again; click here to know revised date

The Tata Institue of Social Sciences has announced that the result of the MA entrance exam, TISSNET 2021, which was supposed to be announced today, will be announced on March 25.

Earlier on March 16, the institute had postponed the announcement of the result and it was scheduled for today.

The Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) will publish the result of the exam on the official website of the institute tiss.edu.

The exam is held by the TISS for the admissions to Masters (Master of Arts / Master of Science / BEd-MEd Integrated ) Programmes. TISSNET 2021 was conducted on 20th February 2021.

Steps to check the result