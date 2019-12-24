'Tis the party season: From Kittu Su to The Cult, here's a list of the most happening Christmas parties in Mumbai

The metropolitan city of Mumbai that celebrates every festival gloriously, definitely likes Christmas a little more than others. With streets and windows lit up bright and a Santa cap hanging on almost every tree, Mumbaikars enjoy the Christmas season way too much. Also, the chilly weather, as cold it can get for Mumbai, adds up to the general liking towards Christmas.

People are mostly out of their houses at parties or other people’s houses partying. The post-mass party fever starts at Christmas and ends only with the year.

The number of get-togethers and parties organized in a short period for Christmas shows the excess love Mumbaikars have for the season. However, if you’re still living under the rock for whatever the reason may be, here’s a list of parties awaiting in town waiting for you to hit the dance floor.

Kittu Su, The Lalit, Andheri

The Lalit’s Kittu Su in Mumbai houses the most happening Christmas parties in the city. Kittu SU is known for its highly gender-inclusive policies and the amazing music line-up they organize every time. For Christmas, Kittu Su is hosting a Christmas Eve party today from 10.00 p.m onwards. The night club has Raytrix, David and many other artists scheduled to make this Christmas party the best one in town.

When: Today, 24th December, from 10.00 p.m

Where: Kittu Su, The Lalit, Andheri

Price: Rs 2000 onwards

The Cult, Peninsula Grand Hotel, Andheri East

The Cult is organizing one of the coolest Christmas Carnivals this year and cashing in on the best thing about Christmas, ‘Christmas is a feeling and not a season!’ The Cult is promising you the best time of the year with music by DJ Suketu.

When: Today, 24th December, 6.00 to 9.00 p.m

Where: The Cult, Peninsula Grand Hotel, Andheri East

Price: Couple - Rs 3000

Male Stag - Rs 4000

Girl Stag - Rs 1000

Derby Restobar, Bombay Circus, BKC

The Bombay Circus is hosting its last event for the year and it is going to be the best one. The X-Mas Eve Edition by the Bombay Circus is a Christmas Carnival to be hosted at Derby Restobar BKC from 9.00 p.m onwards. The party will have music by the insanely amazing Madoc.

When: Today, 24th December, 9.00 p.m onwards

Where: Derby Restobar, Bombay Circus, BKC

Price: Rs 2000 onwards

Sea Princess Hotel, Juhu

If you’re in a mood to celebrate Christmas the royal way, there’s a Christmas dance 2019 at the Sea Princess Hotel in Juhu. You can dress up all you want and have a beautiful Christmas evening at the famous hotel in Mumbai. The invite says attendees must be dressed in formals but does not say anything about a partner, maybe you’ll find someone there.

When: 25th December, 9.00 p.m

Where: Sea Princess Hotel, Juhu Tara Road

Price: Free