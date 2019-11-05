Tis Hazari Court clash: HC issues notice to BCI, other Bar associations

New Delhi: Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice to Bar Council of India (BCI) and other Bar associations on an application filed by Centre/Ministry of Home Affairs seeking modification of November 3 order for no coercive action against lawyers, be not applicable to subsequent incidents.

The notice was issued by a Bench of Delhi High Court Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar. Hearing on this matter will continue on Wednesday.

"Ask your members to excercise restraint," Chief Justice DN Patel advised bar leaders.

"It is a question of prestige of all of us, Ministry of Home Affairs has mentioned the application," DN Patel added.

All the Bar associations have opposed this application. Various representative of Bars association and councils were there in the hearing.

Delhi High Court had on November 3 directed the Delhi Police to not take any coercive action against lawyers while directing Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to transfer Special Commissioner Sanjay Singh and Additional DCP Harinder Singh, in connection with Saturday's clash between cops and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court complex here.

The High Court has also directed Patnaik to record the statements of the injured advocates and subsequently lodge an FIR and the copies of it shall be presented before it. The HC also ordered the Delhi Police to suspend two junior police officials.

The Delhi High Court on Sunday ordered a judicial inquiry into the clashes.

The inquiry, to be conducted by the retired judge of Delhi High Court SP Garg, has to be completed within six weeks.

Garg is required to be assisted by Director, CBI, Director, Intelligence Bureau and Director, Vigilance or any superior rank officers appointed by them.