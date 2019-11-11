Tis Hazari clash: Delhi Police constitutes team for opening up dialogue with lawyers' bodies

New Delhi: After holding a crucial meeting with lawyers over Tis Hazari clash, Delhi Police on Sunday constituted a team of senior officers for opening up dialogues with the advocates' bodies in compliance of the directions of Delhi High Court.

"A team of senior officers of Delhi Police has been constituted for opening up the dialogues with the lawyers' bodies in compliance of Delhi High Court's direction," Delhi Police said in a statement. According to the police, a meeting was held by both the parties in the presence of the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, who appealed both the parties to continue holding talks to resolve the issues amicably.

"During the discussion, it was explained by Delhi Police officers that since the judicial enquiry is already underway, further action should be taken against any of the alleged persons only on the basis of the outcome of the judicial enquiry," police said. Meanwhile, the advocates will on Monday continue to stage a protest by abstaining from work at all district courts in the national capital alleging "no action has been taken to arrest the police personnel who fired at advocates during the Tis Hazari clash".

Delhi High Court had in one of its order in the matter, advised the representatives of police and lawyers to hold a meeting and find a resolution to the matter. Over a thousand police personnel had on November 5 held a protest outside its Headquarters at ITO after a massive clash with lawyers at Tis Hazari Court complex on November 2 over an alleged parking issue, which left several cops and advocates injured.

The Delhi High Court had, on the following day, taken suo moto cognizance of the matter and ordered a judicial inquiry into the clashes. The inquiry, to be conducted by the retired judge of Delhi High Court SP Garg, has to be completed within six weeks.