Tirunelveli BJP Candidate Nainar Nagenthran Linked To ₹4 Crore Cash Seizure From Tambaram Railway Station

The state flying squad apprehended three individuals with nearly Rs 4 crore in cash on the Nellai Express train at Tamil Nadu's Tambaram railway station on Saturday night.

One of the suspects is affiliated with the BJP. As per media reports, Sathish, a BJP member and a manager of a private hotel, along with his brother Naveen and a driver named Perumal, were found carrying Rs 4 crore in six bags. The trio intended to travel to Tirunelveli by train when they were detained by the flying squad.

According to reports, Satish purportedly confessed to following the instructions of the team associated with Tirunelveli BJP MP candidate Nainar Nagenthran.

According to a report by TOI, the flying squad stationed in Tambaram, acting on information about three men boarding the train in Egmore with 7 to 8 bags, including a trolley, rushed to Tambaram railway station around 9 p.m.

The squad found the trio in the AC (A1) coach with bags filled with 500 rupee notes.

Further investigation into the incident is ongoing.