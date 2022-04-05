'Tired of waiting, no encouragement from top brass,’ says Ahmed Patel's son Faisal

Faisal Patel, son of the late Congress leader Ahmed Patel, on Tuesday expressed his dissatisfaction with the party’s top brass leadership and said that he is tired of waiting and is “keeping his options open”.

Taking to Twitter, Faisal Patel posted: "Tired of waiting around. No encouragement from the top brass. Keeping my options open."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ahmed Patel, who passed away in 2020, was also political secretary of Sonia Gandhi and during 10 years of the UPA rule (2004-2014), he was among the top three politicians in the country.

He, however, had not facilitated the entry of his son, Faisal, or daughter, Mumtaz, in politics. Both the children have not entered in the electoral politics till now.

Earlier, Faisal Patel had said that he was "not sure" about his formal entry into the politics, however he will be working for the party from "behind the scene" in his home district of Bharuch and Narmada.

In a tweet, Faisal said, "Starting 1st of April, I will be touring the 7 assembly seats of Bharuch & Narmada districts. My team will assess the current reality of the political situation and will make major changes if needed to accomplish our main goal- win all 7 seats god willing."

Later talking to IANS, he said, "I am not joining politics at the moment and not sure about joining the party yet." However, Faisal said that if he joins politics, he "may not enter into electoral politics but work for the party".

Responding to a query about when he will join the party, Faisal said, "Its up to the high command."

Gujarat would go to polls by the end of the year and Congress is busy in preparing for the Assembly elections.

Rahul Gandhi has taken several meetings to "galvsnise" the state unit and the party has appointed Raghu Sharma along with four Secretaries to strengthen the party's preparations in the state.

(With inputs from IANS)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 12:38 PM IST