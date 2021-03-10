Tirath Singh Rawat sworn in as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand

After the resignation of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, BJP MP Tirath Singh Rawat today was sworn in as the CM of the state. The BJP MP took the oath as CM in presence of Uttarakhand governor Baby Rani Maurya and other officials.

Rawat is currently the Lok Sabha MP from Garhwal parliamentary constituency. He was the BJP's state party chief February 2013 to December 2015. He was a member of the Uttarakhand Assembly from Chaubttakhal constituency from 2012 to 2017.

Tirath Singh was the first education minister of Uttarakhand in the Nityanand Swamy government in 2000​. According to reports, he began his political journey with the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morch. He has also served as an RSS pracharak from 1983 to 1988. And he is known to be close to former Uttarakhand Chief Minister BC Khanduri​.