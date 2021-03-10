Tirath Singh Rawat sworn in as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand

After the resignation of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, BJP MP Tirath Singh Rawat today was sworn in as the CM of the state. The BJP MP took the oath as CM in presence of Uttarakhand governor Baby Rani Maurya and other officials.
Rawat is currently the Lok Sabha MP from Garhwal parliamentary constituency. He was the BJP's state party chief February 2013 to December 2015. He was a member of the Uttarakhand Assembly from Chaubttakhal constituency from 2012 to 2017.
Tirath Singh was the first education minister of Uttarakhand in the Nityanand Swamy government in 2000. According to reports, he began his political journey with the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morch. He has also served as an RSS pracharak from 1983 to 1988. And he is known to be close to former Uttarakhand Chief Minister BC Khanduri.
In 1997, he was elected to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, three years before Uttarakhand became a separate state.
The decision cof Making Tirath Singh was taken after Trivendra Singh resigned from the post. The announcement was made by Trivendra Singh who resigned from the post on Tuesday following a report from BJP general secretary in-charge of Uttarakhand Dushyant Kumar Gautam and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Dr Raman Singh to the BJP's central leadership detailing the rebellion in the state unit of the party.
Trivendra Singh tendered his resignation to governor Baby Rani Maurya on Tuesday, a year before Uttarkhand is scheduled to go to polls.
A meeting was held post resignation of Tivendra Singh Rawat. In the meeting, about half a dozen names had been doing the rounds as probables for the chief minister's post, including Haridwar MP Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Nainital MP Ajay Bhatt, state Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj, Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni and state minister of Higher education Dhan Singh Rawat. However, the party chose to go with low-profile Tirath Singh Rawat.