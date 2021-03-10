Tirath Singh Rawat oath ceremony: PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda and other BJP leaders congratulate Uttarakhand's new CM

Tirath Singh Rawat was sworn-in as the new chief minister of Uttarakhand on Wednesday, replacing Trivendra Singh Rawat.

The oath of office was administered on Rawat by Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya at a simple ceremony held at the Raj Bhawan here in the presence of a host of dignitaries.

Rawat alone was sworn-in on Wednesday, which means the members of his Cabinet will be sworn-in later.

Rawat is currently the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency as well as a national secretary of the party.

He headed the Uttarakhand BJP unit from 2013-15.

Known as a simple and down-to-earth leader, Tirath Singh Rawat takes over the rein of power in Uttarakhand at a time when the BJP is preparing for the state Assembly polls due early next year.

BJP leaders on Wednesday Rawat with party president J P Nadda expressing confidence that he will establish new dimensions of development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance and take benefits of the Centre's pro-people programmes to everyone.