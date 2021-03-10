Tirath Singh Rawat oath ceremony: PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda and other BJP leaders congratulate Uttarakhand's new CM

Tirath Singh Rawat was sworn-in as the new chief minister of Uttarakhand on Wednesday, replacing Trivendra Singh Rawat.
The oath of office was administered on Rawat by Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya at a simple ceremony held at the Raj Bhawan here in the presence of a host of dignitaries.
Rawat alone was sworn-in on Wednesday, which means the members of his Cabinet will be sworn-in later.
Rawat is currently the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency as well as a national secretary of the party.
He headed the Uttarakhand BJP unit from 2013-15.
Known as a simple and down-to-earth leader, Tirath Singh Rawat takes over the rein of power in Uttarakhand at a time when the BJP is preparing for the state Assembly polls due early next year.
BJP leaders on Wednesday Rawat with party president J P Nadda expressing confidence that he will establish new dimensions of development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance and take benefits of the Centre's pro-people programmes to everyone.
Echoing similar views, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said under his leadership the state's development efforts will get new energy.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Rawat has vast experience in public life and offered him his best wishes for ushering in development and good governance.
BJP MP Anil Baluni, who was seen as one of the probables for the top post, also congratulated the new chief minister.
Rawat was chosen as the leader of the Uttarakhand BJP legislature party earlier in the day at a meeting of the party MLAs.
A Lok Sabha MP from Pauri Garhwal, he is considered a low-key leader, who has headed the party's state unit earlier, and was also a minister in a previous BJP government in Uttarakhand.
He takes over the rein of power in the state from Trivendra Singh Rawat, who served as the chief minister for almost four years but was replaced by the party leadership due to the growing complaints against his style of functioning by several MLAs and other leaders.
(With inputs from PTI)
