Tiranga Yatra: AAP arrives with its broom to Rajasthan, says 'third option has come'

With the onset of election year in Rajasthan the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has started its election campaign in the state by holding a Tirnaga Yatra and public meeting in Jaipur on Monday.

AAP convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann joined the party event.

Addressing the public meeting after the Yatra, Arvind Kejriwal targeted both Congress and Bjp and said, "I have heard. Vasundhara Raje and Ashok Gehlot have a good friendship. When Gehlot comes under fire, Vasundhara makes the entire party stand for him. Similarly, when BJP was taking action against Raje, Gehlot made Congress stand for him."

He said that since independence till date, Congress has ruled Rajasthan for 48 years and BJP for 18 years and still the condition of Rajasthan is pathetic. Farmers are committing suicide, question papers are getting leaked. The widows of the martyrs are being insulted.

Punjab CM Bhawant Mann said "God has sent a broom to clean the Congress and BJP in Rajasthan. Now the third option has come in Rajasthan."

Asking for support in elections Maan said to people that to change your luck, people have to change the button in EVM.

Will contest on all seats

Earlier, at Jaipur airport, talking to the media, Kejriwal said ‘We are starting from today and will continue to meet in future as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest the assembly election on all the seats in Rajasthan.

Rajya Sabha MP from AAP Dr. Sandeep Pathak said that with Tiranga Yatra we want to start a positive politics in every corner of the country. ‘We want to connect the country with Arvind Kejriwal's politics and want to start the politics of building good schools and hospitals in Rajasthan,’ said Pathak.