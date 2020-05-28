Tipplers in Kerala can now buy liquor on BevQ app: Here's how you can book a slot from your Android phone

Over two months after liquor outlets in Kerala were closed due to the nationwide COVID-19 induced lockdown, the Kerala government on Wednesday decided to open them across the state on May 28, using a new app to regulate customers.

Over two lakh people downloaded and registered in BevQ, an Andriod application within hours after it went live on Google play store, ahead of the reopening of liquor shops in Kerala on Thursday.

BevQ is an app for the virtual queue system which was introduced by the state government to control the crowds in front of the liquor shops in Kerala amid the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

According to Kerala-based Faircode technologies, the company which developed the application to book liquor, "About 1,82,000 users registered in the initial two hours from 10 PM to 12 midnight on Wednesday." "Approx 50,000 users registered between 2 AM to 6:30 AM on Thursday. The token booking for May 28 was extended up to 9 AM on Thursday. The booking was extended for the users who were not able to book a token yesterday," said Naveen George, Chief Financial Officer, Faircode technologies.