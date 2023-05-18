Time when newly-appointed Law Minister Arjun Meghwal promoted Bhabhiji Papad to fight COVID-19, netizens react |

Can eating a papad let you fight against COVID-19, similar or to some ratio in comparison to the vaccine and other medical recommendations? Despite the fact that 'good food is the key to stay healthy and fit', it would be difficult to believe that eating an oily dish or a fried thing like papad could give one the immunity to tackle the coronavirus.

However, do you remember the BJP leader and MP who endorsed and promoted the dish claiming that to be a remedy to the recent pandemic? Rajasthan MP Arjun Ram Meghwal had gone viral for promoting a local papad brand - Bhabhiji Papad.

Twitter reacts

Twitter users couldn't forget the time when Meghwal promoted Bhabhiji Papad to fight COVID-19 and produce antibodies against the virus. His video from the past resurfaced online soon after he was appointed the Law Minister in the cabinet reshuffle that took place on Thursday.

Earlier on May 18, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal became the new Union Law Minister along with his existing portfolios, and replaced Kiren Rijiju who has been moved to Earth Sciences Ministry. Union Minister Jitendra Singh was holding charge of the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

Reacting to this update with satire, netizens shared Meghwal's video on social media to reflect on the country's choice for the important post of Law Ministry. "Ye hamare desh ke new Law Minister hai (He is our Law Minister)," a user tweeted the papad video of Meghwal with a laughter emoji. Another said, ""Kiren Rijiju nai bahut papad bele, but Meghwal who endorsed Bhabhiji Papad replaced him."

Check reactions

