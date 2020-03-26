Time to rise above partisan interests to fight coronavirus: Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Narendra Modi

Acting Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the coronavirus issue.
Telling him that it was a time to look beyond petty politics, it was time for all leaders across the country to stand together to tackle this issue that has resulted in India facing a 21-day lockdown.
While speaking of the concern regarding medical staff, Sonia Gandhi said that with the Rs 15,000 crore budget allocated by the central government, it was time for the staff members to be equipped with hazardous suits and N-95 masks.
She even addressed the issue of farmers in the letter, saying that despite the lockdown, it was the best time to harvest and procure crops and sell them at MSP.
She also requested the prime minister to speak to banks to defer all EMIs for a six-month period so that the salaried class does not suffer.
Sonia's letter comes at a time when her son Rahul has been critical of the way the centre has tackled the coronavirus. On Saturday, he tweeted, "Coronavirus is a strong blow on our fragile economy" Gandhi wrote on Twitter.
He sited the problems faced by small and medium businessmen and by daily wage workers.
"Clapping will not help them," Gandhi wrote, taking a jibe at the Prime Minister.
The need of the hour,Gandhi said, was for cash aid, tax breaks and a halt on loan repayment. He advocated for a a "major economic package" and urged the government to take quick steps.
