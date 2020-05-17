'Time to relax restrictions...': Kejriwal says Delhi will make detailed plan based on MHA guidelines for Lockdown 4.0

Following the extension of the pan-India lockdown till May 31, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the national capital would prepare a detailed plan based on the guidelines given by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"Centre's guidelines are largely in line with the proposal sent by Delhi govt based on suggestions of lakhs of Delhiites," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

The Chief Minister said that while Delhi had utilitsed the lockdown period to "prepare our healthcare system if Corona cases increase", it was now time to "relax the restrictions to some extent".