'Time to relax restrictions...': Kejriwal says Delhi will make detailed plan based on MHA guidelines for Lockdown 4.0

Following the extension of the pan-India lockdown till May 31, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the national capital would prepare a detailed plan based on the guidelines given by the Ministry of Home Affairs.
"Centre's guidelines are largely in line with the proposal sent by Delhi govt based on suggestions of lakhs of Delhiites," Kejriwal said in a tweet.
The Chief Minister said that while Delhi had utilitsed the lockdown period to "prepare our healthcare system if Corona cases increase", it was now time to "relax the restrictions to some extent".
According to data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has so far recorded over 90,900 positive cases. Of these, 53,946 cases remain active, while 2,872 people have passed away.
In Delhi the total number of cases recorded thus far stands at 9,333.