'Time to isolate nations sponsoring terrorism': VP Naidu, Amit Shah and others remember 26/11 Mumbai attack victims

Twelve years ago today, shots rang through the night and coordinated bombing attacks took place across Mumbai. In one of the worst terror attacks faced by the country, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists entered the city via the sea, taking over local buildings and over the span of four days, killing 166 people and injuring over 300.

While things have gone back to normal for the most part, the scars remain, as does the possibility of a repeated incident. A few days ago, for example, intelligence suggested that the the terrorists killed in the Nagrota encounter had been planning a big attack on the anniversary of the 26/11 attack. While over the years, India has successfully taken on Pakistan and waged war on terror, many insist that the Mumbai attacks should never be forgotten or forgiven. Covered at length by media organisations the gory visuals haunt many till date. Not to mention, the countless people who lived through the trauma of the attack or was associated with those directly affected.