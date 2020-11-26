'Time to isolate nations sponsoring terrorism': VP Naidu, Amit Shah and others remember 26/11 Mumbai attack victims

Twelve years ago today, shots rang through the night and coordinated bombing attacks took place across Mumbai. In one of the worst terror attacks faced by the country, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists entered the city via the sea, taking over local buildings and over the span of four days, killing 166 people and injuring over 300.
While things have gone back to normal for the most part, the scars remain, as does the possibility of a repeated incident. A few days ago, for example, intelligence suggested that the the terrorists killed in the Nagrota encounter had been planning a big attack on the anniversary of the 26/11 attack. While over the years, India has successfully taken on Pakistan and waged war on terror, many insist that the Mumbai attacks should never be forgotten or forgiven. Covered at length by media organisations the gory visuals haunt many till date. Not to mention, the countless people who lived through the trauma of the attack or was associated with those directly affected.
On Thursday, many political leaders took to social media to remember the attack and pay homage to the bravehearts who laid their life down amid the attack.
"I pay my tributes to the martyrs of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. Nation will always remember their valour and sacrifice. My solidarity with the families who were victims of this dastardly attack," tweeted Vice President Naidu. He added in a follow-up tweet that it was time for all countries to "come together to isolate nations supporting and sponsoring terrorism'.
Taking to Twitter Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his gratitude to the security personnel who had faced down the terrorists. "This nation will always be grateful to your bravery and sacrifice," he added.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also took to Twitter sharing visuals from the memorial event that he had attended. "This morning, we paid homage to the brave souls in uniform who laid their lives to protect our nation on 26/11, 12 years ago," tweeted his son Aaditya.
Take a look at some of the other tweets:
