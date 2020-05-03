Time has come to reopen Delhi, says Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Amid the extension of lockdown enforced due to the novel coronavirus pandemic till May 17, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the time has come to reopen the national capital. "We will have to be ready to live with coronavirus," he added.
Kejriwal said that all the government offices with essential services will open from Monday with 100 per cent staff while those in non-essential services will run with 33 per cent attendance.
The Chief Minister added that schools, colleges, malls, cinemas, salons, market complexes will remain shut, while shops selling essentials will continue to be open. Delivery of essential goods through e-commerce portals will also continue, he added.
In order to maintain the norms of social distancing, not more than 50 people are allowed at wedding functions and not more than 20 people are allowed at last rites of a deceased person, said Kejriwal.
Kejriwal added that the suspension of travel by flight, Delhi Metro and bus will continue in the national capital. Kejriwal also said that if anyone is found spitting at public places, strict action will be taken against them.
The Delhi CM also praised the Centre for implementing the lockdown at the earliest. "The Center's decision of lockdown on 24th March was very important. If we had not implemented the lockdown then the situation in the country could have been horrific now," he said.
However, Kejriwal said that it will difficult to sustain the lockdown as the economy is in perils. He said, "We will not be able to sustain the lockdown for long as the economy is in peril. The revenue has fallen from Rs 3500 Crores in April month of previous years to Rs 300 Crores this year. How will the government function?"
Meanwhile, the total COVID-19 cases in Delhi has crossed the 4000 mark. In India, total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India rose to 40,263 including 28,070 active cases, 10887 cured/discharged/migrated and 1306 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
