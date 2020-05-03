Time has come to reopen Delhi, says Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Amid the extension of lockdown enforced due to the novel coronavirus pandemic till May 17, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the time has come to reopen the national capital. "We will have to be ready to live with coronavirus," he added.

Kejriwal said that all the government offices with essential services will open from Monday with 100 per cent staff while those in non-essential services will run with 33 per cent attendance.

The Chief Minister added that schools, colleges, malls, cinemas, salons, market complexes will remain shut, while shops selling essentials will continue to be open. Delivery of essential goods through e-commerce portals will also continue, he added.

In order to maintain the norms of social distancing, not more than 50 people are allowed at wedding functions and not more than 20 people are allowed at last rites of a deceased person, said Kejriwal.

Kejriwal added that the suspension of travel by flight, Delhi Metro and bus will continue in the national capital. Kejriwal also said that if anyone is found spitting at public places, strict action will be taken against them.