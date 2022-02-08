'Time has come to ensure defeat of BJP in UP': Mamata Banerjee bats for Akhilesh Yadav ahead of state Assembly polls

With Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee coming to Uttar Pradesh to support Samajwadi Party, the popular slogan 'Khela Hobe' has reverberated again.

Reminding people of what happened in Bengal with BJP, the Bengal chief minister asked them to do Khela in UP too.

Seeking support from people for SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav, she said that like hers in Bengal, it is a one-on-one fight with the BJP in UP. Akhilesh Yadav has been giving direct challenges to BJP in UP and other parties have no role here. Mamata asked people not to forget the miseries they faced during the Covid pandemic and teach a lesson to the BJP government.

Addressing a joint press conference in Lucknow with Akhilesh Yadav, Mamta Banerjee said that CM Yogi and the entire BJP should apologize to the families of those killed during Covid while their dead bodies were thrown in the river Ganga.

Taunting PM Modi for his claim of giving free Covid vaccination to people, Bengal CM said that it is the public money whose large part is being spent on advertisement by the Union and State government.

Mamta Banerjee while thanking Akhilesh Yadav for the latter’s support in Bengal elections, said that she is here to support SP and would come again. She committed to visit Varanasi on March 3 next month and offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath besides seeking votes for Akhilesh Yadav there.

Mamta said that Akhilesh had sent SP leader Kironmoy Nanda and Jaya Bachchan to Bengal in her support and now the time has come for her to ensure the defeat of BJP in UP too.

Mamta said that the people of UP are ready to do a Khela against BJP in UP and she has been told about this. Adding that SP would get more than 300 seats in UP to form the government, Mamta said that a defeat in UP would wipe BJP out from the entire country including the centre.

She reminded people about gruesome cases of Hathrus, Unnao and atrocities committed on people during the CAA-NRC movement. The Bengal CM said that apart from the Bengali community, she would appeal to everyone to vote for Samajwadi candidates.

Akhilesh Yadav said that Mamta Didi had given a befitting reply to the divisive politics of BJP in Bengal and now she is in UP to support SP. He said that BJP deployed its entire force in Bengal but Mamta Banerjee did not let them win.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 04:30 PM IST