'Time for both of us to apologize': Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar writes to Mamata over handling of dead bodies

“The unfortunate diversionary tactics that 14 dead bodies were not COVID-afflicted is inconsequential, though probe on that is surely called for. The core issue agitating people’s minds is-How can civilisation be so tainted and humanity shamed by callous treatment to the dead bodies! Every provision of the KMC Act has been violated. You are well aware about the sanctity we attach to cremation of dead bodies, the rituals performed,” said the Governor in his letter.

The Governor then goes on to say people ask him what his stance would be if one of the 14 dead bodies happened to be of his friends or relatives, which the Governor says, leaves him speechless. The Governor suggests that he and the Chief Minister together tender a public apology.

“It is time for both of us, to soothe surcharged feelings of the people by making a public apology. Appropriate directions at your end need to emanate to the concerned to make available the details sought without delay. Since in this monumental lapse accountability also rests with KMC, it’s Board Chairperson be directed to personally update me,” he added.

The state administration is yet to react to this letter. However, while the KMC had ordered a probe into the incident, Mayor Firhad Hakim also said that it was not the onus of the Chief Minister but of the KMC. Constant reminders by the Governor is making things uncomfortable for the KMC and the Chief Minister.