TikTok user Faizal Siddiqui shares controversial video; Twitterati accuses him of promoting acid attacks on women

Faizal Siddiqui is quite a sensational Tik Tok star with 13.4 million followers. He is also known as 'Prince of Team Nawab' among his followers. A star who holds a position to influence people quite well should have thought about what impact his video would leave on his fans. Well, while some people might think that it is "Just for fun" content but it is no fun. Throwing acid on someone is no fun.

We all know that social media has the power to influence minds and Faisal's video can create a wrong mindset among his followers.

Well, Twitterati is furious and rightly so. Some have even urged the police to take action against the Tik Tok star for promoting acid attack on women.

After being informed about the video, Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) has also said that "I am taking it up today itself with both police and Tik Tok."

Here's how they reacted;