TikTok user Faizal Siddiqui shares controversial video; Twitterati accuses him of promoting acid attacks on women

Well, atrocities against women has been increasing, especially on social media and we seem to have found no solution to it yet. While we were still in the midst of understanding what happened in the Bois Lockerroom case, a TikTok video by Faizal Siddique went viral all over social media.
In the video, he can be seen normalising acid attack on the girls for breaking his heart. He can be seen saying "Usne tumhe chhod dia? Jiske liye tumne Mujhe chhoda tha..." and throws the liquid (acid) on the girl face. Well, in the video, he was just throwing water but his act shows his anguish.
Faizal Siddiqui is quite a sensational Tik Tok star with 13.4 million followers. He is also known as 'Prince of Team Nawab' among his followers. A star who holds a position to influence people quite well should have thought about what impact his video would leave on his fans. Well, while some people might think that it is "Just for fun" content but it is no fun. Throwing acid on someone is no fun.
We all know that social media has the power to influence minds and Faisal's video can create a wrong mindset among his followers.
Well, Twitterati is furious and rightly so. Some have even urged the police to take action against the Tik Tok star for promoting acid attack on women.
After being informed about the video, Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) has also said that "I am taking it up today itself with both police and Tik Tok."
Here's how they reacted;
