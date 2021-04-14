Tika Utsav: Goa to extend vaccination festival by 10-12 days, says CM Pramod Sawant

Panaji: The Goa government will extend the Covid-19 vaccination drive, 'Tika Utsav', by 10-12 days, said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday, urging people above the age of 45 years to take advantage of the vaccination outreach programme.

"'Tika Utsav' will continue for 10-12 days so that those who are eligible get themselves vaccinated. Lockdown is not the solution for Covid-19 but vaccination, maintaining social distancing, wearing face masks is. We should avoid public meetings and unnecessary gatherings," added Sawant while speaking at an event organised by the Directorate of Fire and Emergency Services.

"Get tested immediately if you have COVID-19 signs and symptoms and maintain home isolation. If we need to contain the spread of the infection, then people will have to cooperate. The government will not lag behind when it comes to hospitalisation or providing Covid-19 care kits. Early treatment is the key," said the Goa Chief Minister.