Tihar jail authority ask Nirbhaya case convicts to inform when they will like to meet their family members for last time

On Tuesday, Tihar jail authority has asked the Nirbhaya rapists to inform when they would like to meet their family members for the last time, reported India Today.

This comes after Delhi court had pronounced that the convicts -- Mukesh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) -- will be hanged on January 22 at 7 am in the Tihar Jail. A team of prison officials performed dummy execution of the four convicts. The dummies were created using sacks filled with debris and stones as per the weight of the convicts.