Tihar jail authority ask Nirbhaya case convicts to inform when they will like to meet their family members for last time

On Tuesday, Tihar jail authority has asked the Nirbhaya rapists to inform when they would like to meet their family members for the last time, reported India Today.
This comes after Delhi court had pronounced that the convicts -- Mukesh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) -- will be hanged on January 22 at 7 am in the Tihar Jail. A team of prison officials performed dummy execution of the four convicts. The dummies were created using sacks filled with debris and stones as per the weight of the convicts.
The execution will take place on in Jail No 3 and the UP Prison authority has confirmed that Pawan Jallad from Meerut will be sent to hang the four convicts. The Tihar authorities had written to the Uttar Pradesh prison authorities, seeking the services of two hangmen from the state to the execution. All the four convicts are likely to hang simultaneously.
The Supreme Court will hear the curative petition of two death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape case on Tuesday. A five-judge Bench of Justices N V Ramana, Arun Mishra, R F Nariman, R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan will hear the petition filed by Vinay Sharma and Mukesh. The duo had moved a curative petition in the top court after a Delhi court issued a death warrant in their name and announced January 22 as the date of their execution.
