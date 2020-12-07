Tiger in Ranthambore National Park caught on camera with wire noose around its neck

The Rajasthan Forest Department has sounded a red alert in all reserves, sanctuaries and parks in the state after a tiger at the Ranthambore National Park was caught on camera with a wire noose around its neck.

The Tiger T-108 was caught in trap cameras at the reserve with a wire snare around its neck, leading to suspicion of poachers being active in the national park spread over 500 square miles in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan, 175 km south east of Jaipur.

The tiger’s image with the wire around its neck was captured at two places Devpura and Acher which are 3 km apart in the reserve on Friday.

The Ranthambore officials sent a report on the incident to the chief wildlife warden along with a photo of the tiger and sought permission to tranquilise the tiger.

Acting Chief Wildlife Warden Arijit Banerjee then wrote to the National Tiger Conservation Authority to seek permission to tranquilise the tiger.

Tikam Chand Verma, chief conservator of forest, and field director, Ranthambore Tiger Project, denied that the loop around the tiger’s neck was meant for poaching.