Tied with rope and dragged: Teacher assaulted by TMC leader after defying land acquisition in West Bengal

A primary school teacher was harassed by a Panchayat leader with her hands and feet tied in South Dinajpur district. The video of the incident was later released on social media which created an uproar, leading to the Panchayat leader Amal Sarkar being suspended. Sarkar was also suspended from the Trinamool Congress party after the incident.

The video shows men threatening Das before tying her feet with ropes and dragging on the road. Her hands were also tied. The men are seen threatening her all the while in broad daylight as villagers look on.

Das had protested against construction of a road, since a part of the road was passing over the land she owned. She had raised her voice which led to her being heckled and dragged on the streets by Sarkar and his men. Das was later rescued by local villagers.