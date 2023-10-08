 Tibetan Spiritual Leader Dalai Lama Admitted To AIIMS In Delhi: Report
He has been placed in a private ward at the Cardio-Neuro Centre under the care of Dr. Rajiv Narang, a Cardiology Professor.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 08, 2023, 10:17 PM IST
14th Dalai Lama |

The Dalai Lama, the Tibetan spiritual leader, was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, on Sunday evening, according to news agency PTI.

He has been placed in a private ward at the Cardio-Neuro Centre under the care of Dr. Rajiv Narang, a Cardiology Professor.

The report added that the Dalai Lama was transported to the medical facility in the evening.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, reacting to the development, wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "The entire nation wishes Dalai Lama a speedy and full recovery. He is one of the most remarkable of religious leaders who made India his home with the encouragement of Jawaharlal Nehru 64 years ago."

This is a developing story...

