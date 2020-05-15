Three women test positive for COVID-19 in Amravati

Three woman tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Amravati district, taking the count to 93 in the region on Friday, an official said.
According to an official released from the civil surgeon's office, a 37-year-old woman from Warud town in the district tested positive for the infection.
This is the third case reported from Warud town, the release stated.
A 42-year-old woman from Uttamnagar locality tested positive, while Masanganj reported its seventh case on Friday, it was stated.
With the three new cases, Amravati's COVID-19 count has reached 93, of which 13 patients have died of the deadly infection.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)