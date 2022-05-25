Three Pakistani terrorists, J&K cop killed in Baramulla encounter

Srinagar: Three Pakistani terrorists and a Jammu and Kashmir policeman were killed in an encounter in Baramulla district on Wednesday, police said.

"Three #Pakistani #terrorists killed. One JKP personnel also attained #martyrdom in this chance encounter. #Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Further details shall follow," Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar tweeted.

Further details of the operation are awaited.

Published on: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 12:01 PM IST