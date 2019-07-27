Three of family found dead inside IIT-Delhi campus

New Delhi: Three members of a family allegedly committed suicide in a flat inside the IIT-Delhi campus, police said on Saturday.

Bodies of senior lab assistant Gulshan Das, his wife Sunita and his mother Kamta were found hanging in separate rooms inside Kumar's official accommodation late on Friday night. No suicide note was recovered, said the police.

According to the police, a scuffle was reported inside the flat late on Friday night. Upon reaching the flat, cops found it bolted from inside. The dead bodies were found hanging from ceiling fans by cops who entered the flat.

The police suspect suicide and said further investigations are underway. The dead bodies have been sent for post-mortem.