Three killed, trees uprooted as cyclone Nivar batters Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

The very severe cyclonic storm Nivar, crossed the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast late night and early Thursday morning with an estimated wind speed of 120-130 kmph, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said "severe" cyclonic storm Nivar weakened into a cyclonic storm over north coastal Tamil Nadu.

"It would continue to move northwestwards and weaken further into a deep depression during the next 6 hours and into a depression by subsequent 6 hours," IMD said.

According to the IMD, Chennai will have moderate rainfall till tomorrow. Fishermen have been advised not to go to sea in South-coastal Andhra Pradesh and North-coastal Tamil Nadu.

The storm crossed the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from 11:30 pm on Wednesday night to 2:30 am on Thursday and moved west-northwestwards at a speed of 9 kmph.

Waterlogging in parts of Chennai city was seen following overnight rainfall due to the cyclone.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held a meeting with Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Edappadi Karuppa Palaniswami and V Narayanaswamy respectively and assured all possible help from the Centre in the wake of the cyclone.

"We are closely monitoring the situation in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the wake of Cyclone Nivar. Have spoken to CM Edappadi Karuppa Palaniswami and CM V Narayanaswamy and assured all possible help from the Centre. NDRF teams already on the ground to help people in need," Amit Shah tweeted.

According to initial estimates, over 150 trees were uprooted in Tamil Nadu alone.

As the storm began crossing coast, the rainfall stopped briefly here. It returned with strong winds in some localities close to the city and the suburban shoreline.

The approach roads to the Marina beach, off the arterial Kamaraj Salai, were flooded and sheets of water reached close to the main road where the city's fishermen had securely tied up their boats.

In Puducherry also, the power supply was disrupted.

Puducherry Chief Minister V.Narayanasamy told a news channel that power supply will be restored in a phased manner on Thursday itself.

He said, a lot of trees have fallen due to the cyclone and rain in continuing.

Narayanasamy said low lying areas were inundated and work was on to drain the water. Fallen trees were being removed. "Power supply was disrupted and it will be soon restored in a phased manner in 12 hours", he said.

As regards the cyclone damage to lives and property, Narayanasamy said the assessment will be made and by this afternoon, an estimate of damage will be known.

